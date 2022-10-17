Eminem seems to have a doppelganger… well, at least on TikTok.

Dylan Godfrey, better known as iamdtg, is a TikTok creator, comedian, and artist who has taken the internet by storm with his spot-on renditions of “The Real Slim Shady” rapper.

The Canadian TikTok creator has amassed two million followers on the platform and has over 55 million likes. In the last two weeks alone, he’s gathered more than 100 million views with videos of his Eminem character.

Since 2015, Godfrey has been posting comedy skits online. After posting a video on his Facebook page entitled “How NOT To Be A Rapper,” he became a viral sensation.

By 2017, Godfrey had seemingly changed his moniker, posting videos under Lil Windex and releasing his single “Cleanin’ Up,” which gained more than 10 million views on YouTube. He would later establish his Eminem character, garnering even more attention for the TikTok creator.

“I just had a love for creating things; I’ve always tried to make people laugh; it’s always kind of been my thing since high school, and I’ve taken it more serious in the last few years of doing it online,” he said in a statement.

While Eminem has not commented on Godfrey’s skits, other celebrities like Drake, Dr. Dre, and members of D12 have appeared to agree with the renditions by either commenting on or following his account.