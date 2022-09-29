Eminem is one of the most successful and beloved rappers of all time, and part of the reason for that is how hard he works at his craft. Em’s D12 cohort Bizarre experienced Eminem’s work ethic firsthand and has now reflected on how intense it was.

In a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast (as NME notes), Bizarre said of recording with Em:

“It was a lot of work, man. I think we had fun after the studio. Being in the studio with Em, man, sometimes you might be in the booth for five, six hours doing one verse over. He was on yo ass. I remember one time he got so sick with it, man, I went home and he wanted me to do some ad-libs over. I guess he couldn’t wait ’til I came back — the next day, he had did them for me. He sounded just like me, my voice. I was like, ‘Bro, you are sick.'”

He also noted that Eminem gave him some writing advice, but he opted to ignore it: “He said, ‘Sometimes just go over the verses over and over again when you take it home, and ask yourself: Did I say the dopest line right here? Could I have said something better right here? And if you think you coulda, change it.’ But I never listened to him [laughs]. I was like, ‘F*ck that, I’m going back to the hotel.’”

