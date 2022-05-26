On this day (May 26) in 2002, Eminem released The Eminem Show, his defining album that spawned iconic singles like “Without Me” and “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.” Now that the album is 20 years old, Eminem celebrated it today with a new “Expanded Edition,” which is available to stream now.

Perhaps the most notable goodie included among the extra tracks is “Jimmy, Brian And Mike,” which was previously unreleased before today. The song was previously mentioned on some rumored tracklists for 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP, the album immediately before The Eminem Show.

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager, offered some background about the song on Instagram, writing in a post from last night, “There was a song that Proof and [D12 member Denaun Porter] always loved and begged Em to release called ‘Jimmy, Brian and Mike’ that for whatever reason he just never finished beyond demo stages. A couple months ago for this EXPANDED EDITION release Em went back to the lab, recalled the sessions, finished the chorus and put the touches on it so that it could be included in the Bonus Tracks added to the album.”

All in all, this new Eminem Show release has 18 bonus tracks, which include B-sides, live performances, and instrumentals.

Listen to “Jimmy, Brian And Mike” above and stream all of The Eminem Show (Expanded Edition) below.