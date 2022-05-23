Elvis, a new biopic about, yes, Elvis Presley is on the way soon, as it’s set to open on June 24. Ahead of then, though, Doja Cat has previewed the soundtrack with “Vegas,” the song she recorded for the movie that she dropped earlier this month. Now, we have the full scope of who else is involved with the soundtrack, as the list of musicians who recorded something for the movie was shared today.

Among that group is Eminem and CeeLo Green, who came together for a new song, “The King And I.” Right around when the list of participating artists was released, Eminem shared a 15-second clip of the film that offers a snippet of the song, which seems to be based on Presley’s iconic “Jailhouse Rock” riff.

Aside from Eminem and Green, the soundtrack also features “original songs and recordings” from Presley himself, along with the film’s star, Austin Butler. Beyond that, also involved are Ann Nesby, Alton Mason, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, Gary Clark Jr., Jack White, Lenesha Randolph, Jazmine Sullivan, Kacey Musgraves, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Les Greene, Måneskin, Nardo Wick, Paravi, PNAU, Rufus Thomas, Shonka Dukureh, Stevie Nicks, Swae Lee and Diplo, Tame Impala, and Yola.