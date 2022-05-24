A couple of days ago, iconic rapper Eminem appeared on SNL, pulling the plug on Pete Davidson’s flow: “I would just stop. They all suck. Stop. It’s really bad,” he said. Today, he’s back with the announcement of an expanded version of his 2002 classic The Eminem Show, sharing on Twitter with the quip: “Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya.” The tweet features an exciting teaser clip with some of the record’s songs. It arrives this Thursday, the 26th.

"Well, if you want Shady, this is what I'll give ya" 📺︎#TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26 pic.twitter.com/TNEh2oZqLI — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 24, 2022

On the album’s 15th anniversary in 2017, he offered anniversary cassette packages. A handwritten note explained: “The concept for The Eminem Show was inspired by The Truman Show because my life felt like it was becoming a circus at that time and I felt like I was always being watched,” it read. “Basically Jim Carey wrote my album.”

Eminem also just teased a new song for the Elvis Presley biopic soundtrack. It’s a collaboration with CeeLo Green titled “The King And I,” and this information was also shared via a twitter with a teaser. The biopic arrives June 24 and has a great roster of artists: Austin Butler, Ann Nesby, Alton Mason, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, Gary Clark Jr., Jack White, Lenesha Randolph, Jazmine Sullivan, Kacey Musgraves, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Les Greene, Måneskin, Nardo Wick, Paravi, PNAU, Rufus Thomas, Shonka Dukureh, Stevie Nicks, Swae Lee and Diplo, Tame Impala, and Yola.

