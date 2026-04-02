If you know one trivia fact about Eric André, it’s probably that he plays the upright bass and even graduated from Berklee. While he mostly sticks to pure comedy, André sometimes busts out his musical project Blarf, first for a self-titled EP in 2014 and then the 2019 album Cease & Desist. Now, Blarf is back: Today (April 2), André announced Film Scores For Films That Don’t Exist, a new Blarf album due on May 1 via Stones Throw Records.

There’s also a single out now, “What’s For Dinner.” It starts with some lovely and increasingly intense orchestral music, and about halfway through, a heavy metal song breaks out.

A press release describes the new project as “a work of outsider art by an OG provocateur, where the symphony meets the mosh pit,” further saying, “If Ennio Morricone conducted performances of his score for The Good, The Bad And The Ugly using a stick of dynamite instead of a baton, it might sound something like this record.” The release also relays André recorded the album with full orchestras in Los Angeles and Budapest.

Furthermore, André and an orchestra are set to give a one-night-only performance of the album at Zipper Hall in Los Angeles on April 27. As a release notes, his tuxedo “may or may not have the ass cut out.” More information about tickets can be found here.

Listen to “What’s For Dinner” above and find the Film Scores For Films That Don’t Exist cover art and tracklist below.