Madonna is a global pop superstar. In most areas of life, that could be of great benefit to the “Like A Prayer” singer. However, in the realm of love her fame seems to be a thorn in Madonna’s side.

Today (April 7), comedian Eric Andre told late night host Jimmy Kimmel despite having a flirty connection, he will never act on it. While discussing his onstage The Celebration Tour cameo on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Andre claimed Madonna made a pass at him in his private messages online.

“Not to brag, [but] she slid in my DMs,” he said.

Although Andre said he didn’t want to put Madonna “front street,” but they did have “a little bit of chemistry.” However, Andre did not pursue things further because he was “way too intimidated.”

“That’s the queen of pop,” he said. “You can’t just waltz in there and start schtooping Madonna. You’ve gotta come in there with roses, you’ve gotta play Boyz II Men, you gotta drip chocolate candles… she needs to be romanced… She slept with 2Pac and Basquiat – you’ve gotta bring your A-game.”

While Andre is reluctant to take the leap, his sister is completely onboard or so he declared. “My sister called me and was like, ‘You need to bang Madonna, and I’m not taking no for an answer,’ and she hung up on me,” he said. “That’s a true story, but I’m too shy. […] F*ck it! Tonight, I will guarantee this audience, I will have sex with Madonna on this table! While Jimmy watches!”

Madonna has never dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Eric Andre’s story could change that.

Watch Eric Andre’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.