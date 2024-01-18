In Eric Andre Live Near Broadway, a new Adult Swim comedy special that debuts tonight, the veteran comedy maniac incorporates various liquids, visual aids, guests, and set pieces while playing to a raucous live audience that seems to super charge the proceedings. It’s the perfect proof point for why Andre’s show has endured, showing an audience clamoring for and being rewarded with something real. Because, while some parts of Andre’s show are, of course, scripted and expertly planned out, the show (both the classic version and this live edition) just feels like a primal comedy scream, born from pent up anxiety and boundless creativity manifested through on-the-spot inventiveness and comedy guts of steel. Not quite anarchy, but something quite close and quite real.

As we do when Andre has a new project set to hit screens, Uproxx spoke with him, checking in on this new special, performance anxiety, crafting the exact right kind of jizz cannon, shocking the hell out of guests, taking to the high seas, and his earliest pranks.

We’re both fellow anxiety sufferers. Is doing this in front of an audience helpful to your anxiety or is it just a speed-run through chaos internally?

I think more the latter. I get more comfortable doing the show as the show goes on. My anxiety isn’t totally logical. I definitely have dealt with performance anxiety stage fright for years, which is normal, but my anxiety manifests at weird parts of the day that aren’t totally based on logic or external stimulus. Anxiety is a fiction. Anxiety is a fiction and anxiety is just a sensation, but it’s not totally logical. It’s misplaced. It’s a distraction.

How much does the live audience aspect feed the improvisational aspect of these shows?

A good amount. It’s prank-based, so you’re relying on whoever you bring up on stage. If they’re a great guest, you got a great show. If they’re so-so, especially at the end where I’m FaceTiming their ex, it’s in their hands more than it’s in my hands. We’ve had a couple shows where it was a total bust, and it’s really stressful and frustrating. But it’s worth the risk because when I do pull it off, it works really well and the crowd erupts. It’s a high wire act a little bit, especially that stuff. But I lucked out completely with the New York show because Billy Porter was so engaging and he was so reactive to each and every twist and turn. And also the guy, the audience member at the end, that guy Ryan and his ex-girlfriend were so perfect, without spoiling anything.

Yeah, Billy seemed to be completely surprised by everything that was going on.

He was baffled. He had never seen me or the show. He had no idea what he was getting into. People always ask, “Why do people do the show if they don’t know what they’re getting into?” And I say, anytime I’ve done any talk show or any press, “I have no idea what I’m getting into.” And you want to promote whatever you’re working on. We like attention.

I’m sure there’s an aspect of the unknown that’s appealing to someone coming on the show as well.

Billy Porter knew nothing. He really had no idea. I really caught him off guard. He was perfect. He was a perfect guest.

How did he feel after the show? Do you check in after the show to see how someone is?

He was gone after the show by the time I got off-stage. No. I think he had a good time. I gave him a hug and a kiss.

Can you take me through the construction of the ejaculate canon?

That’s mule semen. No, I couldn’t tell you. It’s Joe Holiday, Gizmo Joe, the guy that builds our props. He built that rig and he has some jizz-like substance that he’s created. And he also uses some, I don’t know, he has a crazy contraption. He’s brilliant. He’s a genius prop master. He’s like Christopher Lloyd in Back To The Future. He has a TikTok that’s really famous for crazy gizmos and contraptions that he makes. He’s awesome.

What was behind the choice of the Simpsons porn in the background? Why not Family Guy?

That was a last minute decision. We only did that for that show. On the road, we were having rappers on the show and stuff and we would have people drink the hot sauce and beer and Red Bull and all this stuff and do dizzy bat, and then rap. Some people would handle that actually well, so in the last few shows leading up, we were like, “Why don’t we go further?” In the Philly show the night before, we had a dog pooping backwards and nobody cared. It looked cool. So then we were like, “Why don’t we show cartoon porn or something?” So that was a last minute. We weren’t sure if that was going to work or not. It worked really well.