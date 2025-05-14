Erika de Casier had one of 2024’s favorite albums with Still. She’s already back with another one, as Lifetime came out on May 8, and she’s touring behind it, too: Today (May 14), the Danish singer announced the Lifetime Tour.

The brief North American trek spans a few dates in October, when she’ll perform in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, and Queens. Information about tickets can be found on de Casier’s website.

de Casier started teasing her latest album, Lifetime, in April, by selling unlabeled cassette tapes on Bandcamp, which were then leaked to YouTube, as Exclaim notes. Then, it arrived last week as a surprise release.

In a 2024 interview with Vogue, de Casier said of her music, “I think when I’m making music, I always feel very confident about it. I’m critical in my process, of course, but it’s a natural kind of criticism. I never say no in the creative process: It’s always, ‘Yes, let’s try it!’ Even if it feels a bit silly. […] The artists I really look up to are the ones with big discographies — and some tracks you like, some you don’t like, but you can hear, ‘Oh, okay, this artist was trying some stuff out here.’ It’s not the end of the world if everything you make isn’t amazing. I try to maintain that mindset, because when I try to be perfect in my music, it really ruins the fun of it.”

Check out the tour dates below.