FORM Festival is making its long-awaited return. In its special 10th anniversary iteration — and its first iteration since 2019 — the festival will come back to Arcosanti, Arizona this fall, and fans can look forward to performances from several game-changing artists.

On the FORM Festival line-up are Skrillex, Four Tet, Jamie xx, Floating Points, James Blake, Thundercat, Erika De Casier, Mustafa, PinkPantheress, Angel Olsen and many others.

FORM Festival 2024, which takes place over the course of three days (October 4-6), was first announced this past March. Upon the announcement, over 2,500 tickets were sold, maxing out the festival’s capacity.

But it’s not too late for fans to try and get tickets. FORM Festival is partnering with Headcount to give one pair of sold-out tickets to the festival to those who enter for a chance to win. Entrants can enter here, and must offer proof of voter registration.

FORM festival has also partnered with Hope Solutions in an effort to reduce the festival’s ecological impact and educate attendees about emission- reducing strategies within the touring industry.

Arizona For Abortion Access will also be on-site, educating attendees about an amendment to Arizona’s constitution restoring and protecting abortion access, in which, residents can vote in November.

You can see the full line-up below.