Erykah Badu Announces Her ‘Mama’s Gun’ 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Time flies, even for neo-soul mystics like Erykah Badu. This November, her second studio album Mama’s Gun turns 25 years old, and to celebrate, she’s announced the dates of her 25th anniversary tour. The tour starts at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 3rd and runs for 15 more dates, ending in her hometown, Dallas, on December 10th.

Mama’s Gun came out on November 21, 2000, following her warmly received debut Baduizm. While it technically fell victim to the dreaded “sophomore slump,” selling less than its predecessor, it’s since become a pillar of the neo-soul genre, with songs like “Bag Lady” and “Didn’t Cha Know?” becoming nostalgic favorites and setlist staples.

Badu is also releasing a new album soon produced by The Alchemist, and will tour together on the Abi & Alan: Luv Iz… Tour prior to the Mama’s Gun dates.

Tickets for Mama’s Gun ’25: The Return of Automatic Slim go on sale Friday, August 1 at 10 AM local time, preceded by a Live Nation pre-sale for select dates tomorrow, July 30 at 10 AM. You can find more info here. See below for dates.