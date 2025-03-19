Erykah Badu is working on something. In February, she and The Alchemist teased some new music they’re making together, with Earl Sweatshirt also in the mix. Still, it wasn’t clear exactly what they were doing: A song, an EP, and album? Well, it turns out the answer is album.

A new feature from Billboard notes the project, which will be Badu’s first album in 15 years, will be produced entirely by The Alchemist. The piece also notes the project has “been taking up most of” Badu’s time, and that she “says she can’t wait until she’s done.”

Badu also spoke about her thoughts on modern-day hip-hop, saying:

“[The thing I like about rap right now] is the same thing I liked about rap when I first met it. Rap is the people. Hip-hop is the people. It’s the folks. It’s the tribe. I have the luxury of experiencing having children who I watch grow up and love and encourage very much, and I cannot separate them when I see artists who are that age coming up. That’s how they feel. They are continuing the tradition.”

She admits, though, that she doesn’t follow rap like she used to, but that her children keep her in the loop.

