EST Gee’s new album I Never Felt Nun is out now, and listeners are very pleased with a certain hometown collaboration on there. Gee’s fellow Louisville lyricist Jack Harlow, with whom he has collaborated three times already, appears on “Backstage Passes” and it has fans reflecting on their overall body of work together.

Lowkey every Jack Harlow and EST Gee track been good https://t.co/Mc1gKBV0IQ — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 16, 2022

Harlow opens the record saying “I became what you fantasized about becomin’ / Had to quit sendin’ music out ’cause somebody f*ck around and leak somethin’ / Every girl that I’ve messed with knows what’s up but they keep comin’ / Pretty sure at this point they don’t want to know the secrets I keep from ’em.”

Gee joins the song around the one-minute mark and trades lines back and forth with the “First Class” rapper before taking off on his own. “Lights camera action / Don’t stop, keep goin’, it’s relaxin’ / You ain’t comin’ on tour, how you actin’? / She seen my Con’, got to ask me,” Gee raps.

“Backstage Passes” has fans saying that the two have never missed on a song together and some fans are even requesting a collaborative project, which Gee has spoken on before. Their previous records together include “The Department,” “Rotten,” and “Route 66.” With such an impressive track record and Gee’s seal of approval, a joint project between the two may not be such a far-fetched idea.

one thing abt jack harlow & est gee is that they’re gonna eat every time — debbie 🇳🇬 (@youngdebeezy) September 16, 2022

Jack Harlow & EST Gee when they get in the studio together pic.twitter.com/GDJnXBI8xd — brie (@BrieAggressive) September 16, 2022

JACK HARLOW AND EST GEE DONT MISS BITCH — 𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 | 𝐥𝐨𝐮’𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲! (@luvischlo) September 16, 2022

Jack Harlow & EST Gee every time they link up #INeverFeltNun pic.twitter.com/XbWOjDFwlG — Ashton Morris (@ashtonmorris1) September 16, 2022

That Est Gee & Jack Harlow combo is undefeated they 3/3 — Pandemic Prince. (@DevanexLove) September 16, 2022

Check out “Backstage Passes” and the fans’ reactions above.

I Never Felt Nun is out now via CMG and Interscope. Listen here.

