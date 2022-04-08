Jack Harlow and EST Gee have maintained a solid relationship as they’ve both managed to carve out their own spaces in the mainstream rap world. Both acts hail from Lousiville, Kentucky and they’ve worked together on multiple occasions over the years. Their last collaboration was “The Department” from Gee’s 2021 mixtape I Still Don’t Feel Nun while their other records together include “Rotten” and “Route 66” from Harlow’s 2019 mixtape Confetti and his 2020 debut album That’s What They All Say respectively. During an upcoming interview with Apple Music, Gee spoke about his relationship with Harlow and teased more music from them in the future.

“That’s my guy, Jack. He really played a big part in my career, I feel like,” Gee said. “He just believed in me, you know what I’m saying? Like when people ain’t get it…I wasn’t around the right part of the industry yet. So like, I can’t go, I couldn’t go Jack’s way. But he tried to take me his way.” He continued, “So I love Jack, exactly. Jack’s the GOAT, the coldest. They see Jack, they can’t f*ck with Jack. They know they can’t f*ck with Jack, and Jack know they can’t f*ck with me. So we straight.”

Gee added, “He got a lot of songs he ain’t put out that’s cold. Jack could drop a tape with me and him. He is. I had to get my stuff together, but it’s time now. So it don’t look like he’s just doing his boy a favor. I’m ready now.”

Harlow is just a few weeks away from dropping his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You. Gee on the other hand will drop Last Ones Left, his joint tape with 42 Dugg, in a few hours.

