Though the content of EST Gee and Future’s new record “Shoot It Myself” is very “opp”-focused, they don’t have a care in the world in the record’s accompanying visual. Whether they are in the midst of beautiful women twerking, rapping on a basketball court, or attending an all-white party flanked by NBA superstar James Harden, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Doe Boy, and other rappers, the duo has a grand time.

“Shoot It Myself” marks the fourth collaboration between Gee and Hendrix. They began with the “Lick Back Remix” also featuring Young Thug from EST Gee’s Bigger Than Life Or Death, and then doubled up on the Bigger deluxe version with “Dead Wrong.” EST Gee later joined Future on “Chickens” from Future’s latest album I Never Liked You.

Both have had active years, as EST Gee partnered with his CMG The Label peer 42 Dugg for the collaborative project Last Ones Left and later contributed several verses to CMG’s full label compilation Gangsta Art. Future reached a major milestone this year following I Never Liked You as he became one of the top-achieving RIAA artists with over 95 million units sold and certified Gold, Platinum, or higher.

Check out EST Gee and Future’s celebratory new video “Shoot It Myself” above.