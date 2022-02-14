(SPOILERS for this week’s Euphoria will be found below.)

This season of Euphoria has brought forth the start of new romances and the end of old ones. Things between Rue and Jules are a bit rocky after the latter sparked a tense and emotional intervention with help from Elliot and Rue’s family. Things have been heating up between Elliot and Jules and it remains to be seen where that goes in future episodes. Cassie is head over heels for Nate, who is the ex-boyfriend of her best friend Maddy, which sparks a love triangle that practically imploded last week on Euphoria. With that being said, there is one romance that has seemingly taken shape in the real world.

Are Dominic Fike And Hunter Schafer From Euphoria Dating?

All signs point to the answer being yes. Last month, the two Euphoria actors, who play Elliot and Jules respectively, were seen holding hands after they left The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. At the time, neither confirmed if things were more than platonic between them, but thanks to a new post from Fike, it’s clear that love is in the air. Last week, Fike shared a picture of him kissing Shafer to his Instagram Story. He captioned the picture, “Happy birthday happy birthday,” despite both of their birthdays being in December.

You can view the picture of Fike and Schafer below.