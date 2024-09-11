On August 30, the tragic news of Fatman Scoop’s passing shattered the hip-hop community. Since then several of the late musician, hype man, and radio personality’s former collaborators including Missy Elliott, Ciara, and more heartfelt tribute.

Now, the world can pour out their love for him at a public ceremony. Today (September 10), Fatman Scoop’s family announced that Harlem’s Apollo Theater will host his ‘Celebration Of Life.’ The service is scheduled for Thursday, September 12.

“Please join the Freeman family in the celebration of Isaac “Fatman Scoop” Freeman at the Apollo this Thursday,” read the post (viewable here).

Although the posture featured BET’s logo, it is unclear if the network will broadcast the service. No featured speakers or performers have been announced for Fatman Scoop’s ‘Celebration Of Life.’ However, the image does indicate that this is a public ticketed event. Find more information here.

In a statement shared by the family, they briefly eulogized his life, writing:

“FatMan Scoop was not just a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. FatMan Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.”

Come September September 12, a more robust speech is sure to move the late culture icon’s supporters to tears.