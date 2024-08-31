Hip-hop is in deep mourning. Yesterday (August 30), TMZ revealed that Fatman Scoop suffered a medical emergency onstage in Hamden, Connecticut.

Users online quickly offered their well-wishes and a speedy recovery for the legendary hype man, radio personality, and DJ. Sadly, today (August 31), the outlet has reported that Fatman Scoop (real name Isaac Freeman) died at 53 years old.

The news was seemingly confirmed by Fatman Scoop’s tour manager, Pure Cold (real name Birch Michael). In a post shared on his Instagram page (viewable here) penned a touching tribute to the musical icon.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop,” he wrote. “You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you, Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me.”

In the caption of the upload, he continued the moving note, writing: “I am honestly lost for words. You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you.”

Fatman Scoop was a titan in the New York City radio community during his time with Hot 97. He’s worked with music big wigs such as Missy Elliott, Ciara, Faith Evans, and more. Fatman Scoop’s work was also featured in several movies including You Got Served which starred Omarion & Marques Houston and Save The Last Dance starring Julia Stiles.