Finneas tends to keep a lot on his plate, between being a key part of sister Billie Eilish’s music, fostering a solo career, and working with other artists. He added onto the pile recently by introducing The Favors, a new band featuring him and Ashe. They announced their debut album, The Dream, and shared their debut single, “The Little Mess You Made,” last month.

The album is set for September and today (July 11), they’ve shared another new song, ‘The Hudson,” a warm duet ballad.

Finneas says of the song, “Part of the band identity involves these characters who are singing about an experience to each other. It’s a musical theater design, and it rarely happens in pop. You can picture two individuals in an apartment overlooking The Hudson singing about the same thing.”

Ashe also says of the album, “This is the way every artist dreams of making an album. People don’t sing together anymore when they’re recording, but it was so romantic and fun.” Finneas adds, “It’s a true ‘long-play album’ in its real intended meaning. Hopefully, you can have friends over, cook a meal, and play this on vinyl front-to-back.”

Watch the video for “The Hudson” above.

The Dream is out 9/19 via Darkroom Records. Find more information here.