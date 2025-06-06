Finneas and Ashe have some history. He co-wrote her 2019 single “Moral Of The Story” (which is nearing a billion streams on Spotify right now), then in 2021, they collaborated again on the duet “Till Forever Falls Apart.” The two are apparently super happy with how well their collaborations have gone, so much so that they’re getting back at it again: The duo have formed a new band, The Favors.

Their debut album is called The Dream, and a press release cites The Mamas And The Papas; Carole King; Crosby, Stills & Nash; Simon And Garfunkel; and Fleetwood Mac as influences. That’s clear to see on the new single they shared today, “The Little Mess You Made.”

Ashe told Rolling Stone of the track, “The last time the world heard us together, it was on such a sweet, tender song and we loved the idea that out the gate you get to hear us fighting for our lives, fighting with each other.”

Finneas added, “I think a first single has to go out into the world as your representative in a kind of a funny way — there are a couple jazzy tunes I love on this album, there’s a couple ballads I love, but if they had been the first single, you might be lead to believe that we made a jazz album. This song felt like it encompassed the project in a nice way. An introduction to the favors if you will.”

Watch the video for “The Little Mess You Made” above.

The Dream is out 9/19 via Darkroom Records. Find more information here.