In early 2024, there were rumors that Fifth Harmony was planning a reunion, although the reports were quickly shut down. The future of the group — Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani — remains unclear, but we are in exciting times for fans: They reunited this past weekend.

It happened at Jonas Brothers’ concert on August 21, at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas. Towards the end of the show, the group made a surprise appearance and performed two songs: “Worth It” and “Work From Home.”

There appears to be no hard feelings from former member Camila Cabello, as she commented four heart emojis on the group’s Instagram post.

