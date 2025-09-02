In early 2024, there were rumors that Fifth Harmony was planning a reunion, although the reports were quickly shut down. The future of the group — Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani — remains unclear, but we are in exciting times for fans: They reunited this past weekend.
It happened at Jonas Brothers’ concert on August 21, at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas. Towards the end of the show, the group made a surprise appearance and performed two songs: “Worth It” and “Work From Home.”
There appears to be no hard feelings from former member Camila Cabello, as she commented four heart emojis on the group’s Instagram post.
Check out the full setlist below (via setlist.fm)
Jonas Brothers’ Greetings From Your Hometown Tour Setlist For August 21, 2025 At Dos Equis Pavilion In Dallas, Texas
1. “Love Me To Heaven”
2. “Only Human”
3. “S.O.S.”
4. “Sucker”
5. “On The Way Down” (Ryan Cabrera cover, with Ryan Cabrera)
6. “Little Bird”
7. “One Day At A Time / Love Is On Its Way””
8. “Peter Pan” (Kelsea Ballerini cover, with Kelsea Ballerini)
9. “Fly With Me” (with Kelsea Ballerini)
10. “Waffle House”
11. “Vacation Eyes”
12. “Celebrate!”
13. “No Time To Talk”
14. “Cake By The Ocean” (DNCE cover)
15. “Slow Motion” (Marshmello & Jonas Brothers song, with Marshmello)
16. “Leave Before You Love Me” (Marshmello & Jonas Brothers song, with Marshmello)
17. “Jealous” (Nick Jonas song)
18. “What A Man Gotta Do”
19. “Hey There Delilah” (Plain White T’s cover, with Plain White T’s)
20. “Backwards””
21. “Changing” (Kevin Jonas song)
22. “Lovebug”
23. “Worth It” (Fifth Harmony cover, with Fifth Harmony)
24. “Work From Home” (Fifth Harmony cover, with Fifth Harmony)
25. “Year 3000” (Busted cover)
26. “Burnin’ Up” (with Big Rob)
27. “Please Be Mine”
28. “When You Look Me In The Eyes” (with Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Franklin Jonas)