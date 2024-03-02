Fifth Harmony Reunion Rumors Were Reportedly Misguided Yet Again

Do something nice for the Harmonizers in your life today. This morning, March 1, Page Six reported, “Fifth Harmony is in talks to reunite,” citing an exclusive unnamed source.

Rolling Stone‘s Tomás Mier let the hype around that possibility grow for a few hours before reporting the exact opposite, as excerpted below:

Despite a report suggesting the possibility of new music from the group, a reunion is currently not in the works, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone. Rumors of a possible reunion first began swirling after the group’s members — Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello — publicly supported Normani’s new album announcement. And on Friday, Page Six published a report that the group was ‘in talks’ of working together again. The speculation also coincided with a sudden increase in plays of Fifth Harmony’s music over the last month. Spotify streams in the U.S. for ‘All in My Head (Flex)’ featuring Fetty Wap saw a whopping 590% increase in the last month, according to data provided to Rolling Stone. When Normani announced her album Dopamine on Feb. 21, U.S. streams for Fifth Harmony reached a peak jump of nearly 90% compared to the previous month, according to Spotify data.”

This is far from the first (and probably far from the last) time a Fifth Harmony reunion occupied the rumor mill. Brooke has teased it most frequently. Last October, Brooke appeared on E! News and affirmed the host’s hypothesis that “we’ll get all the girls together” sometime in the future. “A hundred percent,” Brooke said. “We may be working on something.”

However, she walked back her comments on X (formerly Twitter) shortly thereafter, writing, “I’m thrilled to see there’s a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony. Reunion has many meanings and while there’s no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way.”

Cabello departed Fifth Harmony in December 2016, and the group announced an indefinite hiatus in early 2018.