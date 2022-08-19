When Fivio Foreign says “viral” and “movie” one cannot help but believe him. He takes his cinematic disposition on the road in his new video for “London Freestyle.”

Fivio Foreign is coming off of an incredible last 12 months, starting with his alliance with Kanye West evolving into their Donda collaboration “Off The Grid” also featuring Playboi Carti. They joined forces once again, this time with Alicia Keys for NYC anthem “City Of Gods” which kickstarted the momentum for Foreign’s debut album B.I.B.L.E. The LP featured the likes of Quavo, Coi Leray, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Yung Bleu, and more.

Prior to B.I.B.L.E and much like his recent run, Fivio was primarily known for big collaborations and those remain to this day. Just this year he has linked up with Chris Brown for “C.A.B,” City Girls for “Top Notch,” and Nicki Minaj for “We Go Up.” One can only imagine if fans and Fivio himself could have foreseen such a banner year after his 2019 breakthrough single “Big Drip” and being one of the first to innovate the Brooklyn drill wave.

Drake surely took notice when he tapped the “bulletpoint rapper” along with Sosa Geek for “Demons” in 2020, but the Drake feature only puts artists under more pressure to sink or swim. Fivio Foreign has his breaststroke and freestyle intact, as shown in this new record.

Check out “London Freestyle” above.”