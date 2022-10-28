As we wait ever-so patiently for new Frank Ocean music, the elusive R&B singer has announced a new radio show on Apple Music 1. His newest show, Homer Radio, allows listeners to hear what plays during the after-hours at the headquarters of Homer, his luxury jewelry brand he launched last year..

Ocean announced Homer Radio in an email sent to fans. The Ocean-penned description for the show can be seen below.

Twin line array speakers hold court, they’re only a little loud. Someone’s vacuuming the carpets in another room adding white noise to the song. A security guard coming back up from a cigarette break can hear it all from inside the elevator. Magnified eyes see through a headset loaded with grids of light and lenses and loupes. Skulls on swivels make no sudden movements helicoptering over paperwork, pens, blades, vices, metals and gems. Artificial light pours from small canisters like those dragons that spring from cylinders, like the never-ending ribbons pulled from a magicians ear. Media fires back and forth and back again across the net. Sorkin-like walk and talks travel down the hallways further and further from the sound. This is Homer Radio. An office soundtrack. Can’t you hear our ‘voice’? It’s not a dead line.

At the time of the announcement, Ocean did not indicate whether or not his other Apple Music 1 show, Blonded Radio will continue or come to an end.

Fans can tune into Homer Radio Thursday nights at 10 p.m. EST.