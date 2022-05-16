Freddie Gibbs is well-known for being one of hip-hop’s top trolls, but it appears that his mischievous ways may have caught up to him recently. Fans on Twitter are convinced that Gibbs’ back-and-forth with Benny The Butcher escalated into a physical altercation ahead of Gibbs’ show Sunday night in Benny’s native Buffalo, New York. The evidence backing these claims is a series of photos posted to Twitter that seemingly depict Gibbs performing with swelling around his eyes — the type you might expect from someone who’d recently been in a fight (or stung by a bee, I suppose).

my trunk got more blocks than dikembe@FreddieGibbs

Town Ballroom , Buffalo NY pic.twitter.com/gZHQdsTm2R — J RUGG (@JustinRuggiero) May 15, 2022

There have certainly been a number of tweets that purported to have seen the incident in question. One commenter claimed, “I just saw Freddie Gibbs get beat up and his chain took while I was eating in buffalo Ny.”

I just saw Freddie Gibbs get beat up and his chain took while I was eating in buffalo Ny @FreddieGibbs @Akademiks @WORLDSTAR #explore #WSHH — Torycolion (@ToryRogers15) May 15, 2022

The feud appears to have begun — at least publicly — with Benny citing that the duo’s working relationship “came and went” during an interview with Spotify. Gibbs issued an ornery response on social media, saying, “Just keep my name out y’all mouth when y’all talking to people or doing interviews,” in a video on his oft-suspended Instagram. They have been trading barbs ever since. Incidentally, one of those barbs was Freddie inviting an unnamed critic to a “head-up fade.” If he really did have a run-in with Benny’s crew, it looks like that invite was officially turned down.

Freddie Gibbs raps dont hit the same when you know niggas really be running up on him in real life — b (@bearhuuun) May 16, 2022

Freddie Gibbs keeps getting jumped like he's feuding with D-Generation X — Ahmed🇸🇴/Kendrick Lamar’s Publicist (@big_business_) May 16, 2022

this freddie gibbs second time in 6 months getting his ass beat while out to dinner. he gotta download uber eats at this point — Randall (@Randy_1220) May 16, 2022

My nigga Freddie Gibbs got whooped over ribs & Mac n’ cheese. Just rap bitch you not tough. Don’t ever call my phone barking like you like that BITCH. — JOEY FATTS (@JoeyFatts) May 16, 2022

freddie gibbs got shot at in new york, pressed in detroit, beat up by jim jones goons and now beat up by benny the butcher’s goons. madlib shoulda worked with roc marciano instead — lade (@ladedsrt) May 16, 2022

Before this, though, they seemed to enjoy an amicable working relationship, with Benny appearing on Gibbs’ 2020 album Alfredo (on the song “Frank Lucas“) and Freddie returning the favor on Benny’s own 2020 project Burden Of Proof.