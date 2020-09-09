Hopefully, no one forgot Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s joint album Alfredo from earlier this year, but just in case you did, they’re back to remind you to check it out (again) with the video for “Frank Lucas” featuring Griselda Records’ Benny The Butcher.

The video features a straightforward concept for the two throwback rappers, who hit the Miami Bay on a speedboat and pop champagne with a pair of pretty women while dishing out their excess-fueled bars. The trash talk covers the usuals — drugs, guns, money, women — as The Alchemist’s spare-sounding beat imitates a 1950s horror film with piano stings and eerie organ work. The song’s titular drug kingpin is referenced in the backdrop of Freddie’s performance scene with a mural of the rapper in the infamous mink coat that supposedly brought the real Frank Lucas to the attention of the authorities.

Freddie and The Alchemist previously released the video for “Scottie Beam” featuring Rick Ross from their joint project, so that leaves another eight tracks to go. The smart money is on “Babies & Fools” with Benny’s Griselda counterpart Conway The Machine. Time will tell.

Watch Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s “Frank Lucas” video with Griselda Records’ Benny The Butcher above.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.