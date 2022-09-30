Music

Freddie Gibbs Says The ‘Best Thing’ Jeezy Did For Him Was Show Him That He Could ‘Be A F*cking Boss’

While Freddie Gibbs may not have a whole lot of kind words to say about Benny The Butcher, he managed to shout out someone who helped him in his early career beginnings. On a track called “Rabbit Vision” from his new album, Soul Sold Seperately, Gibbs recalled wisdom shared to him by Jeezy.

On the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League-produced track, Gibbs raps “Me and Jeezy still ain’t spoke in years / But I got love for him / Could’ve talked it out, but I spoke out, I let it get to me / Showed me I could be a f*cking boss, best thing he did for me.”

Gibbs and Jeezy had been publicly beefing for nearly a decade, following Gibbs decision to leave Jeezy’s CTE imprint, however, Gibbs has long been open to repairing their relationship.

In 2020, Jeezy addressed Gibbs on “Therapy For My Soul,” a track from his album, The Recession 2, on which he said, “When that sh*t went down with Gibbs, I couldn’t trust him / Invested my hard earned money, tied up my bread / But he gon’ try to tell you I’m flawed, that’s in his head.”

At the time of writing, Jeezy had yet to respond to Gibbs’ words.

Check out “Rabbit Vision” above.

Soul Sold Separately is out now via Warner Records. Stream it here.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

