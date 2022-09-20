Although he’s seemingly spent the bulk of this year engaged in a prickly feud with Buffalo rapper Benny The Butcher, Gary, Indiana MC Freddie Gibbs has also been hard at work on his next album, the fifth solo full-length of his career and first since 2017’s Freddie. Today, he finally revealed its title, release date, and tracklist, which features Anderson .Paak, Kelly Price, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Pusha T, Raekwon, Rick Ross, and hip-hop legend Scarface. Titled Soul Sold Separately, the album is due September 30 on Warner Records.

While Freddie’s been spending the past few years cultivating a reputation as rap’s favorite troublemaker, he re-emerged earlier this year to remind fans that he’s still one of the hardest rappers in hip-hop on his singles “Ice Cream” featuring Rick Ross and “Too Much” with Moneybagg Yo. To accompany the announcement of the album’s release date, Benny timed his tweet to the debut of his Funk Flex freestyle, in which he raps over the instrumental from R&B singer Amerie’s 2002 hit “Why Don’t We Fall In Love.” Beginning at the 4-minute mark in the video above, Freddie appears to be caught off-guard when the beat starts but instantly launches into a fiery freestyle with no preamble. You can watch the video above and see the tracklist below.

“Couldn’t Be Done” Feat. Kelly Price

“Blackest In The Room”

“Pain & Strife” Feat. Offset

“Zipper Bagz”

“Too Much” Feat. Moneybagg Yo

“Lobster Omelette” Feat. Rick Ross

“Space Rabbit”

“Feel No Pain” Feat. Anderson .Paak & Raekwon

“Rabbit Vision”

“PYS” Feat. DJ Paul

“Dark Hearted”

“Gold Rings” Feat. Pusha T

“Grandma’s Stove” Feat. Musiq Soulchild

“CIA”

“Decoded” Feat. Scarface (Bonus Track)

Soul Sold Separately is due 9/30 via Warner Records. Get it here.