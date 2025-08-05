No apologies for the headline on this one; you name your album after food, you deal with the food puns. Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist are hitting the road in support of their new joint project Alfredo 2. They’ll have a few openers: Jalen Ngonda, MAVI and Sven Wunder.

Alfredo 2 is, of course, the follow-up to the duos Grammy-nominated 2020 joint project Alfredo. It was released alongside a short film and the single “1995.” Over the weekend, they released a second video, for the song “A Thousand Mountains,” which you can check out above, a video game that you can play while you listen. Check it out here.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10AM local time, with a presale beginning August 6. You can see the tour dates below.