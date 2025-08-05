No apologies for the headline on this one; you name your album after food, you deal with the food puns. Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist are hitting the road in support of their new joint project Alfredo 2. They’ll have a few openers: Jalen Ngonda, MAVI and Sven Wunder.
Alfredo 2 is, of course, the follow-up to the duos Grammy-nominated 2020 joint project Alfredo. It was released alongside a short film and the single “1995.” Over the weekend, they released a second video, for the song “A Thousand Mountains,” which you can check out above, a video game that you can play while you listen. Check it out here.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10AM local time, with a presale beginning August 6. You can see the tour dates below.
Freddie Gibbs And The Alchemist Tour Dates: Alfredo 2
09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s Dallas – South Side Ballroom
09/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston – Music Hall
09/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/03 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
10/04 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
10/05 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
10/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/12 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
10/18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
11/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Alfredo 2 is out now via Virgin Music Group. You can get more info here.