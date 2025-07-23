Last week, Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist announced the long-awaited follow-up to their fan-favorite joint album Alfredo with a New Hollywood-inspired short film and the single, “1995.” Today, they shared the gritty video for “1995,” which elaborates on the storyline in the film.

In the five years since Alfredo, it appears the duo has traded in one variety of noodles for another, relocating to Japan and setting up shop at a ramen restaurant. There, they take drop-offs from local yakuza and make dubious exchanges from the trunks of old Toyota’s, all filmed with a nostalgic, neo-noirish filter of the sort you’d see in a movie like Black Rain or High And Low.

With the last Alfredo coming close to winning a Grammy, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of reception Alfredo II receives, five years removed. It’s certainly arriving at an opportune time to make a splash; despite recent buzzy releases from the likes of Clipse and Tyler The Creator, 2025 has been kind of a “slow year” for hip-hop in the eyes of many fans, giving Freddie a clearer lane to cross over than ever, with a road that has already been primed for bars-first, throwback hardcore rap.

Watch the video for Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist’s “1995” above.

Alfredo II is out on 7/25 via Rabbit Vision/ALC Records/Virgin Music. You can find more info here.