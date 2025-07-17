Freddie Gibbs And The Alchemist Announce The ‘Alfredo II’ Release Date

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist nearly won a Grammy with their 2020 team-up album, Alfredo, and now, it looks like they’re headed back to the well for a second helping. Today, they announced the release date for Alfredo II, the long-rumored sequel, July 25, in addition to sharing a short film of the same name and the project’s first single, “1995.”

Alfredo: The Movie references Japanese gangster movies and martial arts films, as the duo finds themselves in hot water with the yakuza, and Freddie absconds to the mountains for an intense training montage. A voiceover from Gibbs shares the lessons he’s learned as the two visit sporting events, restaurants, and strip clubs, all set to Debussy’s “Claire De Lune.”

Meanwhile, “1995” demonstrates the soulful sound of the upcoming album, laden with layered samples, laid-back string arrangements, and Freddie’s gruff, intricate bars.

Freddie and Al also partnered with Amazon to release a limited run of signed Alfredo II vinyl (100 records), as well as Los Angeles’ HVW8 Gallery and streetwear label Babylon for a Saturday, July 19th release event including a photo exhibition, advance album listening, short film screening, and a limited apparel capsule.

You can listen to “1995” below, and watch Alfredo: The Movie above.

Alfredo II is out on 7/25 via Rabbit Vision/ALC Records/Virgin Music. You can find more info here.