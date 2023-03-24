Still riding the highs of his critically-acclaimed 2022 album, $oul $old $eperately, Freddie Gibbs has shared the newest music video from the record. His latest is the Kaytranada-produced Zipper Bags.

On “Zipper Bags,” Gibbs spits fiery bars ruminating on the hustle.

“All I know is go get the bag / …post on the block, we can split the bag / Out here servin’ the neighbors, they sniff a bag / All I know is yayo and them zipper bags,” raps Gibbs.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Gibbs is seen in a motel room, seemingly hiding out after receiving a threatening voicemail. At the end of the video, Gibbs hears a mysterious knock on the door.

While Gibbs had an exciting 2022, this next year will prove even more fruitful. In an interview with XXL this past January, Gibbs revealed his currently working on four different projects.

“I’ma hit y’all with some sh*t that y’all thought y’all was ready for, but you really ain’t ready for,” he said. “Alchemist and Madlib ain’t going nowhere, so keep that in mind. And me and Boi-1da in the studio now real, real, real heavy. I’m making the best music of my life, so it’s no reason to stop. And I’m the king of R&B, so I gotta do that album as well.”

In the meantime, you can see the video for “Zipper Bags” above.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.