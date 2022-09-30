One of the buzziest hip-hop releases of the weekend is Freddie Gibbs‘ new album, Soul Sold Seperately. Upon its release, the album has received much praise from fans, many of them praising the dedication to his craft, as he continues to deliver cohesive, conceptual bodies of work throughout his long-spanning career.

“I appreciate Freddie Gibbs at least having a theme with his project,” said one Twitter user. “Most of these projects that are released these days sound like a bunch of tracks that were randomly recorded and slapped together.”

I appreciate Freddie Gibbs at least having a theme with his project. Most of these projects that are released these days sound like a bunch of tracks that were randomly recorded and slapped together. — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) September 30, 2022

“Freddie Gibbs’ new album is scary good,” said Anthony D’Aliesio of the hip-hop-centered NFR podcast.

Freddie Gibbs’ new album is scary good — Anthony D’Aliesio (@anthonydaliesio) September 30, 2022

“Freddie Gibbs is unable to miss for some reason,” said another Twitter user. “I’ve been onto his music for 10 years since BFK and hasn’t had a project that wasn’t pure flames since.”

Freddie Gibbs is unable to miss for some reason, I’ve been onto his music for 10 years since BFK and hasn’t had a project that wasn’t pure flames since #SSS pic.twitter.com/VYHe7wtJh7 — PTR Crispy (@PTRCrispy) September 30, 2022

Soul Sold Separately marks Gibbs’ first major label album, after nearly two decades of releasing independent albums and mixtapes. In an interview with Paper, Gibbs said that he has lasted in the rap game for so long thanks to his consistency.