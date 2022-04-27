Another day, another music video for French Montana. The man has a seemingly endless budget for videos and we’re absolutely here for it. Earlier this month, the video for “Push Start” saw French taking over a New York City subway with Coi Leray and 42 Dugg. Now the latest clip for “Mopstick” featuring Kodak Black sees the pair going down to Black’s home turf in Florida.

Off of Montana’s latest album, They Got Amnesia, “Mopstick” marks the fourth time the duo has appeared on a track together. In the video, they start flexing in an airboat on the swampy Everglades. Montana totes an assault rifle as they cruise the rivers and canals of the Bayou (in case any gators start acting a fool and need the business, obviously). Then, they take the track to the streets of Pompano Beach, rapping in front of a Chinese restaurant and cuddling a baby gator.

Montana raps, “Fresh out the coma, already grinning, like he ain’t having it,” before Kodak adds, “Fresh out of prison, already winning, I ain’t catching it,” in a nod to the presidential pardon from Donald Trump that got him out of prison early on federal weapons charges.

Watch French Montana and Kodak Black’s “Mopstick” video above.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.