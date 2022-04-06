French Montana concluded his 2021 year by releasing his fourth album They Got Amnesia. It stood as his first full-length release since 2019’s Montana which caused some controversy after he was accused of using fake streams to promote the album. This time with They Got Amnesia, things were a lot smoother, and months after the album’s release, French Montana is still in full promotion mode. Proof of that comes with his latest video for “Push Start.”

In his latest visual, which features appearances from Coi Leray and 42 Dugg who provide guest verses on the song, French Montana kicks things off by taking over a New York City subway with help from a cast of women. French lays his raps while the ladies twerk and have a blast behind him. Later on, French steps off the train to continue the party as Leray and 42 Dugg join him to rap their own verses.

The video for “Push Start” is the latest one that French has delivered for a song from They Got Amnesia. Prior to today, we received visuals for “How You King?,” “Handstand,” “Bag Season,” “Panicking,” “Business,” and “FWMGAB (Remix).”

You can watch the video for “Push Start” above.

They Got Amnesia is out now via Epic Records. You can stream it here.

