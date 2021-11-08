Maybe you saw the Squid Game meme floating around last week jokingly asking people to name five feature-less French Montana tracks. The Twitter trolls can cool their jets, because when French Montana releases They Got Amnesia, his fourth full-length album, on Friday, they’ll see that 10 of its 20 tracks have no featured guests. And while the Bronx rapper took it upon himself to respond, he doesn’t have anything to prove as a singular force.

That being said, the tracklist (below) for They Got Amnesia dropped today and the list of featured guests is eye-popping and shows how well-respected of a collaborator he is across the spectrum. In addition to the already released “Panicking” with Fivio Foreign, the album will feature appearances from Rick Ross, Doja Cat, Saweetie, John Legend, Pop Smoke, Drake, and a whole lot more.

They Got Amnesia is out 11/12 via Coke Boys, Bad Boy, Epic. Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order it here.

1. “ICU”

2. “How You King?”

3. “FWMGAB”

4. “I Don’t Really Care”

5. “Splash Brothers” (feat. Drake)

6. “Touch The Sky” (feat. John Legend & Rick Ross)

7. “Mopstick” (feat. Kodak Black)

8. “Stuck In The Jungle” (feat. Pop Smoke & Lil Durk)

9. “Panicking” (feat. Fivio Foreign)

10. “Handstand” (feat. Doja Cat & Saweetie)

11. “The Paper”

12. “Tonight Only”

13. “Didn’t Get Far” (feat. Fabolous)

14. “Business”

15. “Push Star” (feat. Coi Leray)

16. “Striptease” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Latto)

17. “Bag Season” (feat. Lil TJay)

18. “Prayer” (Skit)

19. “Appreciate Everything”

20. “Losing Weight”

Bonus: “FWMGAB Remix” (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.