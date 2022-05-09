It’s a good time to be Future right now: His new album I Never Liked You just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart thanks to the biggest week of 2022. Now, Future is on top of the Hot 100, too: On the new chart dated May 14, Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait For U” debuts at No. 1.

This is big for Drake, too, as it makes him the first rapper with ten No. 1 songs and one of just a few artists to ever notch that many. He, Janet Jackson, and Stevie Wonder each have ten, Whitney Houston has 11, Madonna and The Supremes have 12, Michael Jackson has 13, Rihanna has 14, Mariah Carey has 19, and The Beatles have 20.

Meanwhile, this latest entry extends a number of records Drake already held: He now has 262 total Hot 100 entries, 147 top-40 entries, 55 top-10 entries, and 40 top-ten debuts, all of which are the most of all time.

It’s not just Drake making history, though, as Future is now just the fifth artist in history to have a song debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and an album premiere on top of the Billboard 200 in the same week.

Future also has a few other songs in the top ten: “Puffin On Zootiez” is No. 4, “712PM” is No. 8, and “I’m Dat N****” is No. 10. All songs from the standard edition of I Never Liked You are actually on the Hot 100 this week, bringing Future’s career total to 149 songs to ever appear on the chart. That moves him to fifth all time, behind Taylor Swift (16), Lil Wayne (180), Glee (262), and Drake (262).