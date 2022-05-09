Pusha T Says Drake And Kanye West Don’t Make Good Music Together

It seems that no matter how many times Pusha T states he is finished beefing with Drake, anyone who interviews him has to ask about their infamous 2018 back and forth, if they would ever go at it again, and if there is any room for reconciliation. The It’s Almost Dry rapper returned to REVOLT’s Drink Champs with NORE fresh off his first No. 1 album to set the record straight.

Among the many things discussed in the episode, he was asked for his feelings on Drake and Kanye West reuniting and performing together at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert back in December. Push felt it was good for them and it doesn’t bother him at all, but he did offer an interesting take when he said the two don’t make good music together. NORE countered with 2017’s “Glow” from More Life, to which the G.O.O.D Music president seemed befuddled.

Drake and Ye previously collaborated on other records such as “Forever,” “Blessings,” “Glow,” “Deuces (Remix),” and “Digital Girl (Remix)” in addition to writing and producing solo records for one another. One could infer that there may be some bias in Pusha’s statement, but it is an interesting exercise assessing the two’s discographies and where these songs would fall. Perhaps they’ll be able to change his mind if they come together again. After reconciling and performing together, anything is possible.