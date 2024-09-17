For the past few years, much of Future’s output as a rapper has revolved around collaborative projects such as his and Lil Uzi Vert’s Pluto X Baby Pluto, and We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You with Metro Boomin. He’s also gotten a bit more expansive and experimental on projects like I Never Liked You, so it’s easy to see how one might feel he’s gotten away from the core creativity that made him such a star in the first place.

Enter Mixtape Pluto, which clearly aims to reboot the trap star’s rap career, judging from the tracklist he shared today. The album contains 17 tracks, and with no features listed on the actual artwork, it appears that he’s going to go all the way solo on the project, giving fans their first unfiltered, unassisted dose of Future since 2016’s Purple Reign. It was Future’s two-year run from 2014’s Monster to Purple Reign that elevated his profile to its current superstar status, as his three tapes with DJ Esco (Monster, 56 Nights, and Purple Reign) and Beast Mode with Zaytoven proved his athletic work ethic and ability to remain compelling for an extended string of solo tracks.

You can see the full tracklist below.

Mixtape Pluto is due on September 20 via Freebandz. You can find more info here.

01. “Teflon Don”

02. “Lil Demon”

03. “Ski”

04. “Ready To Cook Up”

05. “Plutoski”

06. “Too Fast”

07. “Ocean”

08. “Press The Button”

09. “MJ”

10. “Brazzier”

11. “South Of France”

12. “Surfing A Tsunami”

13. “Made My Hoe Faint”

14. “Told My”

15. “Oath”

16. “Lost My Dog”

17. “Aye Say Gang”