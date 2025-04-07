In case you’ve missed it: For the past nearly two years now, Billy McFarland has been working on a sequel to his historically ill-fated Fyre Festival. In recent months, though, some roadblocks have been reported, most notably the supposed Mexican host island saying the event doesn’t exist.

The event is currently set for May 30 to June 2, and it seems the status of the venue is still up in the air.

The city of Playa del Carmen (where the event is supposedly set to take place) issued a statement on April 3, saying there’s no record of Fyre 2 set to take place in the city. The statement reads (machine-translated from Spanish):

“In relation to the information that has begun to circulate about a supposed event called ‘Fyre 2,’ the municipal government of Playa del Carmen informs that no event with that name will take place in our city. After a responsible review of the situation, it is confirmed that there is no record, planning, or conditions that indicate the holding of such an event in the municipality. This municipal government is acting with responsibility and commitment, always with priority placed on public order, security, and social coexistence. We reiterate that any official information will be communicated directly and promptly through the corresponding channels.”

In response, the next day, McFarland shared a post insisting that the festival has gone through all the proper channels in order to organize the event, writing:

“FYRE has been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event. All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation. FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event, as outlined below: March 12: PDC government provided FYRE Festival 2 with an official invitation letter to share with potential performing artists. March 18: PDC government issued the initial event authorization permit for FYRE Festival 2 at Martina Beach Club, officially signed by the Secretary General. March 18: Secretary of Tourism issued a permit authorizing the use of Playa del Carmen and its municipality in FYRE Festival 2’s filming and marketing efforts. March 19: PDC government issued a bill for a Special Event permit fee. March 24: FYRE submitted payment to the PDC government for the Special Event permit fees. March 25: FYRE submitted payment to the PDC government for additional permit fees. March 26: PDC government issued the Environmental permit for FYRE Festival 2, signed by the Director of Regulation and Environmental Impact Assessment. March 27: FYRE Festival 2 held a live press conference in collaboration with the PDC government. March 28: PDC government shared their official support for the event on their Instagram account, @gobplayadelcarmen, while the Secretary of Citizen Security also posted on both Instagram and X @ssc_playadelcarmen, publicly welcoming FYRE Festival 2 to Playa del Carmen. We will be sharing all relevant permits, payments, and communications.”

Subsequent slides show the mentioned evidence.

The Fyre website has more information about the event, which as of now is supposedly still happening.