Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Gale has launched a new era following her 2023 album Lo Que No Te Dije. Today (October 30), her latest LP, Lo Que Puede Pasar, is out, along with a video for “Perspectiva.”

The video is built on a few extended shots, of Gale making her way through a home as she sings the song to the camera. It’s a fun clip, particularly at the end when she lays down in a kiddie pool and enjoys a slice of watermelon.

Gale recently told Noticia about the album, saying (translated from Spanish):

“It’s a very honest album about daring to live every experience with your heart — without overthinking what might happen. Musically, I’m creating the pop of my dreams: a blend of synth-pop, rock, and intense ballads. It explores the consequences of love in all its forms — the beautiful, the chaotic, and the inevitable. It also features collaborations I’m really excited about because they expand that universe even more. I can’t wait to share it with the world.

Watch the “Perspectiva” video above and find the Lo Que Puede Pasar cover art and tracklist below.