Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Gale has launched a new era following her 2023 album Lo Que No Te Dije. Today (October 30), her latest LP, Lo Que Puede Pasar, is out, along with a video for “Perspectiva.”
The video is built on a few extended shots, of Gale making her way through a home as she sings the song to the camera. It’s a fun clip, particularly at the end when she lays down in a kiddie pool and enjoys a slice of watermelon.
Gale recently told Noticia about the album, saying (translated from Spanish):
“It’s a very honest album about daring to live every experience with your heart — without overthinking what might happen. Musically, I’m creating the pop of my dreams: a blend of synth-pop, rock, and intense ballads. It explores the consequences of love in all its forms — the beautiful, the chaotic, and the inevitable. It also features collaborations I’m really excited about because they expand that universe even more. I can’t wait to share it with the world.
Watch the “Perspectiva” video above and find the Lo Que Puede Pasar cover art and tracklist below.
Gale’s Lo Que Puede Pasar Album Cover Artwork
Gale’s Lo Que Puede Pasar Tracklist
1. “Perspectiva”
2. “Lo Que Puede Pasar”
3. “Pa’ qué te quedas” Feat. Danny Ocean
4. “Sería Cool”
5. “Gato Negro”
6. “Ciao!”
7. “Ysilandia” Feat. ROBI
8. “El amor y sus consecuencias”
9. “Enredo”
10. “No Quería Quererte” Feat. Abraham Mateo
11. “Por Si Las Dudas” Feat. Lagos
12. “Skittles”
13. “Domingo”
Lo Que Puede Pasar is out now via Sony Music. Find more information here.