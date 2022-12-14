GloRilla made a recent appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, where she didn’t keep her lips sealed about some wild sexual stuff she’s tried.

“I do some sh*t that y’all never heard of. It’s gon’ sound corny,” GloRilla said.

The hosts, Yee and Gigi Dior, encouraged the then-hesitant rapper to reveal just what she did that was so cheesy… and the response was even stranger than anyone could’ve anticipated.

“OK, so y’all drink nut, right?” she asked. “This so corny to me, oh my god. It’s some weird sh*t. Say, we just got done eating, right. Then we have sex right after [that]. And it’s some food, I’ma still eat it. So, if he finna nut, I’m like, ‘Nut on my food, I’ma eat it.’ I’m like, ‘Put some on my fries real quick, I’ma eat it.”

“I be doing some crazy sh*t,” she then added. “I just try sh*t.”

After the podcast aired, Glo took to Twitter, revealing that she was apparently “just playing” about the entire thing.

I was just playing 😂😂😂😂😂 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) December 14, 2022

The reactions from her fans in the replies were a range of emotions, as most didn’t appear to be buying into the fact that it was just a joke.

Continue scrolling for some reactions to GloRilla’s wild comments.

When you just left glorilla’s house after she let you eat a leftover toaster strudel. pic.twitter.com/pQLRUNx8vd — Snax 🥀🐝 (@HauntedChancla) December 14, 2022

My food doesn’t need sperm 💕 pic.twitter.com/ddWwGeDi7o — MIMI HENDRXX 🏝👩🏾‍🍳🌎 (@MimiHendrxx) December 14, 2022