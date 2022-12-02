Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla is one of the most charismatic new artists to burst onto the scene. As her debut major label EP, Anyways, Life’s Great, continues to gain steam online, the Memphis native wants to ensure she showcases her full range as an artist.

While many new acts dismiss requests to freestyle, the “F.N.F” rapper stepped up to the plate during her appearance on Hot 97’s Funk Flex show. From her guest verse on Latto’s track “FTCU” to her live performance at the American Music Awards to the Funk Flex freestyle, GloRilla doesn’t miss.

Backed by DJ Juayto, GloRilla took a few minutes to spit a couple of witty bars on the Macaroni Toni-produced instrumental.

GloRilla opened the freestyle by addressing the online body-shamers, rapping, “I’m just a hood b*tch that got some money now / I’ve been eating so good sometimes I can’t grow my stomach out / They told me I should gain some weight / I could probably buy a hundred pounds / they bashing me for running up, mane they ass be running out.”

Later, GloRilla took a moment to thank her label owner for his support in the stanza, “Shout out to Yo Gotti he made me rich with about 500k / Put in all that work and made it ugly in 100 days / How I keep these b*tches talking I done learned 100 ways / 50-50 with my n****, we can make a hundred plays.”

Closing out the freestyle, GloRilla paid homage to her hometown with the line, “I’m a West Side Frayser baby / Nah it ain’t the North b*tch / On God.”

The radio pioneer opened the freestyle by saying, “That joint with you and Latto is so crazy. The energy! I love energy, and I know I whispered this to you earlier, but that energy [GloRilla]… it’s been missing,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Watch the full video above.