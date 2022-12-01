GloRilla’s meteoric rise to fame just became more inspirational. Like all of us, until her dreams came to fruition, the Memphis rapper worked a regular job. Recently a clip surfaced online where the rapper can be seen taking orders while working the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant.

Earlier this week, a TikTok user named primeape09 shared a throwback video of Big Glo on Instagram Live while taking orders at the drive-thru. In the footage, we can see a young GloRilla, before the fame, joking with the people watching her Live before clapping back at someone who tried to make a joke about the gap in her teeth.

“‘What’s up, gap?’ Boy, you better get your ugly ass back before I block your little ugly lame ass,” GloRilla said before quickly switching over into professional mode to talk to a customer.

Before her rap career took off, the “FNF” rapper revealed that she worked at Checkers in Memphis throughout her senior year of high school in 2016.

“A lot of people think ts happened for me overnight, not knowing the hard work & passion I been putting in for years to get here!!” she wrote in an Instagram post this past June. “I went thru humiliation, no support allat! I done cried so many nights in my pillow because i felt like I wasn’t elevating but I never gave up !!”

A lot has changed since her drive-thru days.

Since then, GloRilla has dropped her debut album, Anyways Life’s Great… and snagged two of the top songs from the year with “FNF,” earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance, and “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B.

Recently, the rapper made her debut performance at the 2022 American Music Awards alongside Cardi B.

You can watch the video of GloRilla working the drive-thru at Checkers above.

