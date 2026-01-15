Gracie Abrams Is Set To Make Her Acting Debut In A New A24 Movie

Gracie Abrams has Hollywood in her blood, as her dad is J.J. Abrams, one of the most acclaimed and successful filmmakers of the past few decades. Gracie herself hasn’t gotten into acting in a major way, though… until now. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams will make her acting debut in Please, a new A24 movie from Babygirl director Halina Reijn.

Not much is known about the film, but The Hollywood Reporter notes that per sources, it’s “a period female drama and will be a continuation of the edgy romance genre that Reijn tackled with Babygirl.”

In an Elle interview from last year, Abrams was asked if she has any interest in acting and she said:

“That as a concept excites me very much, though it’s not something that I’m actively seeking out, but I feel just generally open to the universe right now. I have loved writing dialogue since I was in high school. I did it through my time at Barnard and have kept secret imaginary dialogues going over the years.”

She added, “Right now, I’m anxious to get back into the studio because I’m at a time that feels uniquely interesting to me, where every time I’ve gone into the studio in the past couple months, I go in feeling like I will never be able to write a song again. And I leave with something that I’m very surprised by. So I think just chasing whatever that is — for as long as it takes to get to the core of this album — is where my brain is.”

Abrams was asked the same question in a Hollywood Reporter interview earlier this month and she responded, “I love a group project. The concept of being on a set is as thrilling as being on tour where everyone who’s there is there for a reason. These kind of creative environments are so incredibly inspiring to me. So yeah, who knows? We’ll see. We’ll see.”