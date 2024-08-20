Gunna has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition to launch the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program. The program will give a monthly stipend of $1,000 to over two dozen families in Fulton County, Georgia (the Atlanta suburb Gunna hails from) for one year, totaling $500,000 worth of donations.

It’s just the latest example of Gunna’s commitment to giving back to his hometown; Gunna was even honored with a Gunna Day in Fulton for his philanthropic efforts, which included projects like Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store, which donated clothes and groceries to area families. Gunna and YSL labelmate/mentor Young Thug also paid 30 Fulton County inmates’ bonds in 2021 (which turned out to be ironic, when they were both denied bond multiple times as they awaited trial on racketeering charges). Upon his release from jail after pleading guilty to one charge of racketeering (a so-called “Alford Plea,” which meant he would not have to testify against his co-defendants), Gunna gave away $100,000 in grocery gift cards.

Of the Guaranteed Income Program, Gunna said in a statement, “When I launched Gunna’s Great Giveaway, my goal was to uplift my hometown by providing resources that could make a tangible difference in at least one household. Partnering with BMAC to introduce the Guaranteed Income program in South Fulton is a significant step toward enhancing these communities and transforming the economic landscape of the city.”