Gunna continues to promote his new album, One Of Wun, showing that there’s always work to be done to keep the momentum of a project moving. Two weeks ago, he released the video for the title track, and today, he follows up with the video for “Today I Did Good,” showing off all the hard work it takes to stay on top of his game.

The video follows a day in Gunna’s life, seen from his perspective (complete with a blinking eye effect!) as he breakfasts at a hotel in Rome, takes in a fashion show, boards a plane to Johannesburg in South Africa to shoot a video with Tyla, heads to London, then pulls up to Ohio State University to perform the first show of his Bittersweet Tour, and finally heads to Los Angeles for a photoshoot. And yes, all this is done in the space of a day, once you account for time zones. When exactly he sleeps remains a mystery, and honestly, I hope he’s scheduling enough downtime to ensure that getting enough rest.

Watch Gunna’s “Today I Did Good” video above.

One Of Wun is out now via Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment. You can find more info here.