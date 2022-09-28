Gunna hopes the third time will be the charm as he files another motion for bond, saying the state has “no evidence” he’s a danger to the community. According to Complex, Gunna’s legal team says that as the “only serious overt act” in the case against Gunna dropped last month, the rapper deserves “yet another hearing on bond.” Two previous motions were denied, as prosecutors convinced a judge that Gunna would be either a flight risk or a danger to the case, with the means to intimidate or buy off witnesses or abscond entirely.

However, according to documents filed by his attorneys on September 26, “The State has presented no evidence to support its claims of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious overt act (75) that was present when the first bond hearing was held.”

The case against Gunna, Young Thug, and the rest of YSL has been controversial from the start. Prosecutors connected the high-profile rappers to the criminal activity in the indictment against the alleged street gang mainly through their lyrics shouting out YSL — also the name of their record label — while the group’s defenders have pointed to their history of philanthropy and activism as undermining the state’s characterization of YSL as a dangerous criminal organization.

Both rappers have maintained their innocence, and have reportedly remained in good spirits throughout the ordeal. Meanwhile, bills to protect lyrics as free speech and prevent them from being used as evidence in criminal trials have gained prominence as efforts to protect Black music from being stereotyped as criminal pick up momentum nationwide.

