One of the biggest festivals of the year is HARD, a long-running festival that began in 2007 to highlight alternative and electronic acts and has been running ever since. This year, though, it’s making some big changes, moving to a new venue in Los Angeles and continuing to expand its horizons, adding hip-hop acts such as 21 Savage and Kid Cudi as special guests after bringing in Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert last year.

HARD Summer 2023 returns to Los Angeles, the festival’s birthplace, for the first time in 10 years on August 5 and 6, leaving behind the San Bernardino NOS Event Center for the Exposition Park area near downtown, which includes both the Coliseum and BMO Stadium (formerly the Banc Of California Stadium).

And although there are some other rap names on this year’s lineup, including Fat Joe and Ludacris, HARD’s keeping things mostly the same, with headliners Kaskade and Skrillex joining a lineup that includes standouts such as Four Tet, Diplo, Black Coffee, Dillon Francis, Oliver Tree, and more. There also appear to be some surprise artists on the bill who will presumably be announced as the festival nears. And don’t discount the possibility that Drake, who collaborated with Black Coffee on last year’s Honestly, Nevermind, might show up too. Never forget who started EDM in the first place.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 am. You can get more info on the official website.