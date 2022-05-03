Festival season is in full swing, and so far in 2022, the music world has been graced with strong showcases that display some of the best talents from different corners of the music world. Coachella is a couple of weeks removed from its two weekends of performances and it joins other festivals like Sol Blume, SXSW, Lollapalooza, Dreamville Fest, and more that have put on shows this year. Others are just weeks or months away from their own showcases, and it includes the HARD Summer Music Festival which just announced the lineup for its 2022 edition.

This year’s HARD Summer Music Festival, which will take over the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino during the weekend of July 29-31, will be headlined by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and Porter Robinson. The announcement comes after Megan Thee Stallion shined brightly at last month’s Coachella Festival while Lil Uzi Vert and Porter Robinson are gearing up for additional festival appearances of their own, those being Something In The Water and Osheaga.

In addition to Megan, Lil Uzi, and Porter, the 2022 HARD Summer Music Festival will also feature performances from Joji, Gunna, 100 Gecs, Amine, Koffee, Masego, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask The Slump God, Three 6 Mafia, Duckwrth, and more.

You can view the full lineup for the 2022 HARD Summer Music Festival in the flyer above. Tickets for the festival will be on sale Friday 5/6 at 10 am PST here.

